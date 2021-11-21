Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:THXPF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Get Thor Explorations alerts:

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.