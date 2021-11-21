Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:THXPF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.