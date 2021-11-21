Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,196 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,576,000 after acquiring an additional 148,362 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of APAM opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

