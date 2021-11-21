Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,440 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,826,000 after buying an additional 387,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $52.25 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

