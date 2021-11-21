Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabre were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,415 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,293,961,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,034,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of SABR opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.