Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.91 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

