Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 175,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 111,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 73,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 665,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 250,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.