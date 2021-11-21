Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC stock opened at $186.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $191.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

