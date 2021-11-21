Thunder Token (TT) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $111.21 million and $23.09 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00224110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.