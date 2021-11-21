TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. TigerCash has a total market cap of $741,562.18 and approximately $6.27 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.33 or 0.00894659 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

