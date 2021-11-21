TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 86,082 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.66.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $563.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -343.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
