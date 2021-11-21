TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 86,082 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $563.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of -343.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TORM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 667.7% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TORM by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TORM by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

