Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in October

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOTZF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

TOTZF stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

