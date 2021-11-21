TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,852 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 39,222 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

