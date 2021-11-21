Traders Purchase Large Volume of Aeva Technologies Call Options (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 712% compared to the average volume of 1,128 call options.

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $8.84 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,423,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

