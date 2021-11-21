Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.21.

Shares of TRV opened at $152.53 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

