Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $20.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

