Trias Achieves Market Cap of $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00225129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.