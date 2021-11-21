Trinity Network Credit Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $473,209.15 and $68,220.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00236648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

