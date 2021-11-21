Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Triterras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Triterras has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Triterras in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

