Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Sells $1,965,187.76 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TBK stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
