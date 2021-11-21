Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Sells $1,965,187.76 in Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after buying an additional 86,359 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

