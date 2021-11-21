Truist Securities Increases Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $175.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT opened at $152.41 on Friday. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after buying an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after buying an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.