Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 46,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 933,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 255.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $2,757,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

