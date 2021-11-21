TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $268,731.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $268,731.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,784,690,416 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

