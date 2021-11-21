UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,666 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Unisys during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unisys by 573.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIS stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

