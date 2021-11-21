UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,220 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 96,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 640.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

