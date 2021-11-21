UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,168 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

