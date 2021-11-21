UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 24,104 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BGC Partners worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.