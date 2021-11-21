UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

