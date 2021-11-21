UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.15.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

