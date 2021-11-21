UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of GMS worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after buying an additional 414,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after acquiring an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GMS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.07. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $60.36.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares valued at $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

