UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,175 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

