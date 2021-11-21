UBS Group Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$75.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.69.

TSE CNQ opened at C$51.06 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$27.63 and a 1 year high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$60.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.79.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total value of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,138,049.69. Insiders have sold 256,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,511 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

