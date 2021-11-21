UGAS (UGAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $276,825.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $276,825.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00226535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

