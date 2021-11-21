Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Ultralife worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.