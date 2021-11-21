Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Achieves $42.45 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $42.45 million and $3.08 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00074543 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

