Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Short Interest Update

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the October 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNB stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

