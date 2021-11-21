UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $440.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

