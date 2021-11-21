UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

NYSE UNH opened at $440.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $414.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

