Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $107,675,223.63 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $189.75 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Unity Software by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $53,898,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

