USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $127,227.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $30,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,947 shares of company stock valued at $393,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

