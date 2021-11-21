Utrust Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $189.41 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00226353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00088345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.