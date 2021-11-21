V-ID Achieves Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00222708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00088230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.