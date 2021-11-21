VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading 3.9% Higher

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.52. 46,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 51,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter worth about $431,000.

