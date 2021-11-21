Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in RumbleON were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 15.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RumbleON by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RumbleON by 61.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth about $9,925,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $620.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RumbleON Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.