Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 150,681 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.52% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.29% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETON. B. Riley began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 167,701 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $1,056,516.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.