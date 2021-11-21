Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of LMP Automotive worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard Aldahan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMP Automotive stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 98.84% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

