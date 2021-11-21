Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lantronix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 46.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantronix alerts:

LTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.