Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $5.74 Million in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

