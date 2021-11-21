Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 12,130 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $201,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRAF opened at $32.75 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

