Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 15,157 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

