Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of MAXN opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

